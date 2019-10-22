The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees will convene tonight at 6 p.m. in regular session.
Included on the agenda is an action to purchase of four 77-passenger buses at $399,612.
Also on the consent agenda includes:
• a motion to approve members of a textbook adoption committee
• a class size waiver to allow a 24:1 student to teacher ratio in second and fourth grade.
• a revision of the Board of Trustees Code of Conduct and Standard Operating Procedures.
• a request for renewal of a contract for network firewall equipment, totaling $135,000 annually for three years.
• a request to replace the boiler at Huntsville High School. The low bid was from Willbanks Contractor Support for $97,402.
Tonight's meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Hawkins Administration Building, located at 441 FM 2821.
SEE FULL AGENDA BELOW
