The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees voted Thursday evening to extend superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard’s contract an additional year.
The board's vote, which came with little comment after a lengthy evaluation, keeps Sheppard on the job through at least Feb. 4, 2024. Sheppard’s base salary will remain at $168,539 for each of the three years left in the contract.
Sheppard is in his third year on the job, having come to the district from Cypress-Fairbanks ISD in Houston, where he has served as assistant superintendent for secondary school administration for six years.
After unanimous approval, Sheppard was congratulated and thanked for his service to the district by Board President Trey Wharton, to which Sheppard responded, “I just want to say thank you to the board and thanks to the community. It’s a pleasure to be here. You know I’m all in and this is my home.”
