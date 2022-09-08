Sip & Shop
3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Sip & Shop is a monthly event in downtown Huntsville. September’s theme, “Pigskin Party” celebrates fall with complimentary adult beverages at most locations on the square. Football related attire is encouraged for guests. There are more than 80 different dealers to be found between A Nitsch in Time, Deja Vu Decor, Bluebonnet Square Antiques, and Sam Houston Antique Mall, selling everything from heirloom jewelry and collectibles to vintage clothing and antique furniture. Brand new retail items including apparel, home goods and body products are also a part of the mix of shops that support shopping locally, and they invite Huntsville citizens and area tourists to come and take a stroll.
Annual Antique Show
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17, Sunday, Sept. 18
The 19th Annual Antique Show will be held at the Walker County Fairgrounds, featuring 75 dealers from across Texas, South Dakota and Oklahoma. Kay King acquired the show from founder Frederic Morris in 2018. “I have really enjoyed making friends with our dealers and our customers,” said King. The show offers a wide range of furniture, estate and costume jewelry, gold, coins, glassware, vintage boots, turquoise, linens, collectibles, tools, books, and postcards. King says the wares are especially attractive to fans of Mid-Century Modern and admirers of the Chippy-Peely-Rusty decor, with finds for every budget. This is an indoor event at 3925 Hwy 30 W, Huntsville. Admission is $7 and is good for both days. Kids 12 and under are free.
Fair on the Square
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
The Walker County Chamber of Commerce presents the 48th Annual Fair on the Square. The event features more than 400 vendors selling arts and crafts, gifts and apparel, local food and area wines. Live music and vintage cars are part of the experience, with two different zones of activities for kids. For more information on the main attractions, or lodging and parking, visit https://www.faironthesquare.com/.
Haunted Huntsville
3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Kick off Halloween downtown with October’s Sip and Shop theme, “Haunted Huntsville.” Costumes are encouraged for those who celebrate spookiness all month long. Shops will feature festive apparel and decor as well as kitchen wares to spice up your home for the upcoming holidays. Brand name apparel, home goods, and designer jewelry can be found at the Bargain Boxx, Williams Farm and Treasures, The Crooked Crown, and Red White and Teal. Farmhouse Furniture offers a mix of antique and new retail items for home and body. Bonnie Lu’s features a custom drink along with coffee, sweets, and handmade baked goods inside this eclectic gift shop where antiques and uniques combine.
Holiday Market
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12, Sunday Nov. 13
Also from event organizer Kay King, the Huntsville Holiday Market at the Walker County Fairgrounds will feature area artisans and handmade crafts, antiques, furniture and gifts for home and family. This is an indoor event at 3925 Hwy 30 W, Huntsville. Admission is $7 and is good for both days. Kids 12 and under are free. If you are interested in being a vendor please email huntsvilleantiqueshows@gmail.com or call Kay King at 936-661-2545.
