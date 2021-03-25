With a decline in COVID-19 cases throughout the state, Huntsville Memorial Hospital is expected to relax restrictions on visitors in the coming weeks, which have been in place through much of the pandemic.
Hospital CEO Steve Smith said that the hospital is moving towards a plan that will allow people to visit non-COVID patients at the hospital.
The news comes on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, which loosened visitation rules to long-term care facilities. Smith said that he expects a similar decision from the state in the coming days that will impact hospital visitations.
“The policies we’ve had in place have been hard on our families and patients,” Smith said. “The reality of HMH is that all of the spaces for people to congregate are small. We hope to have an interim policy next that will establish rules for people to visit.”
Patients with COVID, or those suspected of having COVID, still will not be able to have visitors for the most part. But most other patients are expected to be allowed a visitor or support person, though they will still be subject to safety measures.
The state reported 2,758 new COVID cases on Wednesday. For the past week, the state has averaged less than 3,000 new cases per day. Walker County has averaged less than 10 cases per day over the past week.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also seen a steep decline, and are at levels not seen since early October 2020. Smith said that only 46 patients were hospitalized at Huntsville Memorial Hospital due to COVID-19 in the month of February, accounting for 16% of the total census.
Free COVID-19 testing remains available to county residents at the hospital’s clinic on Medical Park Lane. An online reservation is required and can be made at www.curative.com.
