A Huntsville icon was laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug 10th. James Donald Patton was a good friend to many and a stranger to no one. His sense of humor never wavered, even during difficult times. Patton was a walking encyclopedia of Walker County history. He could recount the lineage of almost any family or building in the area by memory. In his lifetime, Patton created 17 binders of genealogical history about his family alone.
James Patton was the Walker County Clerk for more than 30 years. He served on the Walker County Historical Commission for 27 years. He was the Director of the County Museum at Gibbs Powell House from the time of its inception in 1983. A member of the Kiwanis Club for 28 years, Patton active in the community and was also the official historian for First United Methodist Church. Throughout his career, he attended classes, wrote articles and contributed to many historical publications about Walker County. Patton attributed his love of history to his parents and the stories told to him by his grandfather, known to everyone as “Cousin Nat”.
“James carried more Walker County History in his head than any book I have ever seen. Over the years, he not only kept the historical society alive, he went every day to Gibbs Powell House to make sure the dehumidifier was on and the cats were fed. He lived, breathed and was Walker County history and I doubt there will ever be another like him. He will be missed,” said Rich Heiland, former publisher of the Huntsville Item.
Public service was part of Patton’s family heritage. His grandfather, Nathaniel Albright Patton served in the Texas Congress from 1935 to 1945. His father, Weldon Taylor Patton served as a judge in Walker County from 1946-1955. His uncle Nat Patton Jr. served as County Attorney in Houston from 1950-1980.
Aside from the many hats he wore as a public servant, Patton was a very kind person with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved to joke around. It was almost impossible to be in his presence without feeling better because he had an innate ability to poke fun at life and all the mishaps that come with it. He even had his own dialect, resurrecting old sayings and making up new East Texas pronunciations to amuse his friends.
Patton was born in New Waverly in 1947. He loved Texas and was proud to be a native of Walker County. In recent years, when he joined in the annual march to Sam Houston’s grave on March 2, he started “baptizing” people from other states. Patton collected water from the Sam Houston spring in small bottles. He would dab a bit on the foreheads of newcomers, blessing them in the name of Crockett, Fannin, Bowie and Seguin, declaring them native Texans.
Patton established the Walker County Historical Commission and grew the membership, recruiting friends to serve alongside him. He had a true passion for genealogy and was a source of historical knowledge that very few people could match. Lee Anne Wiseman, docent and tour guide at Gibbs Powell House shared her favorite quote from Patton.
“Why is it that we go all over the state of Texas and all over the United States and all the world and we admire what we see and when we come home and back to our cities and counties we want to tear down and throw away anything old?” said Patton.
“I can not remember a time when I did not know James. We grew up together. James loved Huntsville, Walker County, its history, and especially its residents more than anyone I know. He was one of those rare people that gave so much to others and with his passing creates a void that no one can fill. James will be missed by so many and leaves giant footsteps for us to follow. He led by example,” said Mac Woodward, former Mayor of Huntsville and retired Director of the Sam Houston Museum.
Patton was a very social creature, well known for stopping to talk with everyone he met. He was notorious for connecting people in the present to their heritage. Friends said it was like witnessing someone who was working on an infinite puzzle, and he could always find the missing piece in a way that made people feel included in the bigger picture of their own humanity.
“James was a part of a group of friends that would dine together at a local restaurant every Friday night. It was always an adventure going with James. He knew almost everyone in the restaurant, and they all wanted to say hello to him. He greeted them one and all. While everyone else was at the table ready to order, James was still working his way in, person by person and table by table. It was clear that he was beloved by the public that had known him as County Clerk,” said Lee Murrah.
According to Darren Grant, “we have lost a treasure. His knowledge of local history was bottomless. He was chock full of stories. Local color that no one would think to pay attention to but James.”
“The first time I saw James was shortly after moving to Huntsville in 1972. We were visiting First United Methodist Church. He was in a room full of artifacts, telling about the history of the church. This was where we learned what an intriguing storytelling flair James possessed. Throughout the years, James enthralled us with stories of many a historic home, guiding the installation of historic markers, and knowing someone who is kin to every person he meets. We served on various committees together and now as I prayerfully grieve, I wonder how we can learn to live with memories of James and not have him here in person,” said Linda Pease, former Cultural Services Coordinator for the City of Huntsville.
Patton was known as an honest person. He had a moral compass that always pointed toward the greater good. Patton served as a mentor to many. Kendall Scudder, Vice Chairman of Finance for the Democratic Party of Texas said that Patton told him at the end of every talk they had to “always remember the little people”.
“James had a keen sense of right and wrong. He was always trying to right wrongs. I could always trust him to tell me the truth,” said Allen Hightower.
Patton’s funeral service at First United Methodist on Wednesday morning was led by Chaplain Wayne Norman. Patton and Norman shared a decades-long friendship and visited frequently over the last eight weeks. Norman presented a list of specific instructions for the service that were written by Patton in 1994. In honor of the life that Patton lived, Norman injected a great deal of humor while respecting each wish. Patton’s friend Lee Jamison sang “Beautiful Isle of Somewhere”, and the congregation joined together with four hymns that were Patton’s favorites.
Kendall Scudder read an official proclamation honoring Patton and his family for a century of service. Scott Collier of the Walker County Historical Commission highlighted Patton’s influence both personally and within the organization. Patton's wife spoke about the kindness and care she received from her devoted husband, followed by a touching eulogy read by her son.
“James was an amazing man and very loving,” said Liz Patton. “I am so grateful to have spent the last nine years with him.”
James and Liz met in 2013 and were married the following year. They enjoyed traveling together to visit friends and family, as well as collecting antiques to fill the family’s farmhouse they refurbished together. He was a beloved stepfather to Troy Keeler and grandfather to Keeler's children. Patton leaves behind a nephew, Woody Johnson, nieces Cassie Brizendine and Courtney Woodruff and countless friends and relations.
Patton was admired as an irreplaceable part of Walker County’s culture. His effusive good nature and love of storytelling left an impression on each person that crossed his path. His presence will be missed. Patton was the kind of person a community never forgets.
