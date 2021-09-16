Huntsville High welcomes three new teachers

Huntsville High School welcomed three new members to their faculty this year, two of them being alumni and one coming all the way from Brooklyn, New York.
They are English teachers Michael Maceira and Ciedra Coleman and journalism teacher Sesily Rigsby.
“So far my experience at HHS has been very nice. Everyone here has been very kind, and the teachers have been really helpful, as well as the administration. I love the students cause they're all very different from city children. Kids from a small town, they're more respectful, albeit they are still teenagers, but I've been treated with a lot of kindness and that's something I can't speak enough of,” Maceira sad.
For other teachers, this is not their first time stepping foot inside the halls of HHS, two of which once roamed the halls as a student.
“ I did once upon a time not very long ago attend Huntsville High, and it is very nostalgic and exhilarating to be back here and see teachers I once had become my co-workers,” Coleman said. “I wanted to come back here, because I want to give back to my community and influence the youth in a positive way by showing them that if you keep a great mindset you can achieve anything.”
Every year HHS welcomes at least a couple of lucky individuals to be greeted into the school's community and come to teach, guide and set an example here for the students of Huntsville’s School District.
“I really enjoy teaching my kids in journalism, and my goal or should I say mindset is to show and teach them all the things that journalism has to offer. I came back to teach in Huntsville because it’s home and I wanted to have my first year be in an environment where I would feel comfortable,” Rigsby said.
This year's new teachers hope to establish a positive impact on their students that help achieve their goals at HHS.
