Huntsville High to recognize seniors on senior night

The cheering of the crowd; the blaring of the band. The night of Senior night will be filled with adults and kids' excitement.
At Huntsville High School, students get excited when special football weeks come around. From dressing up to just plain old school spirit shirts, everybody participates — especially the seniors. Senior night is an event for most seniors to feel honored for what they have contributed to the school.
As senior Jensen Vienne said “I am excited about the seniors being recognized and our football team winning against Lamar Consolidated.”
It’s not only the student body that is getting ready for senior night.
Huntsville High School's own military marching band is getting ready to perform for their school. From drills being performed on the field to simply being in the stands; the band plays a big part to some people.
One band student, senior Heather Early said “We’re running new marches because we changed it. And we want to make sure that it’s perfect.” In agreement with her; senior Javon Rawls said "Cleaning up the drills that had been changed."
It's also not only the band students that have to perfect their performance.
Senior cheerleader Sian Hunziker said, "We’re making banners and sashes. We're also learning your dances to perform."
Ultimately Senior night is an important event for most of the senior class of ‘22. We invite every senior to come out and enjoy football as well as being able to walk across the field and be held in high esteem.
