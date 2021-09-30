HUNTSVILLE — Officials at Huntsville High School ordered students to “hold in place” in response to a situation in one of the school’s classroom at 7:58 a.m. Thursday morning.
School officials were not specific in a letter to parents Thursday morning, but noted that there was property damage at the school. School resource officers and high school and high school administration responded and quickly returned the campus back to normal operations without a threat to students.
“We are extremely proud of the way everyone responded to this morning’s incident and that no students were injured in the process,” HHS principal Paul Tevino said in his letter to parents.
A “hold” is called whenever a situation requires that students remain in their classrooms or in another area, in order to keep the hallways clear of occupants and staff in an effort to temporarily keep others away from an incident or situation occurring.
