National School Counseling Week 2023, “School Counselors: Helping Students Dream Big,” sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), will be celebrated from Feb. 6–10, 2023, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do. National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.
The Huntsville High School Counseling Staff is dedicated to serving their students.
Jennifer Quirino - A-C (9th-12th Grade)
Quirino was born and raised in Michigan and moved to Texas in 2000. She has been in education for almost 20 years: I taught for 10 years, and this is my 9th year as a counselor.
Danielle Williams - D-H (9th-12th Grade)
Williams has been a School Counselor at Huntsville High School for 14 years. She began her teaching career at Caney Creek High School in Conroe ISD, teaching for eight years before entering the Hive as a School Counselor. After 12 years, she returned to Caney Creek for five years and two years ago returned to Huntsville. She received her Bachelors of Fine Arts from Sam Houston State University. In December of 2005, she I earned my Master’s degree in School Counseling from the SHSU as well.
Sarah McNeel - I-N (9th-12th Grade)
McNeel moved to Huntsville for college in 2008 and loved this community so much she never left. She always says Huntsville has some of the best people in it. She taught for five years and have been a counselor for seven years.
Amber Bradford - O-S (9th-12th Grade)
Bradford grew up in Coldspring, not too far from Huntsville, so this community feels similar to home. This is her fourth year in Huntsville, but she has been in education for 10 years.
Marsha Stringer - T-Z (9th-12th Grade)
Stringer grew up in Huntsville and graduated from Huntsville High School. She then completed her bachelors degree at Texas A & M University. She came back to Huntsville and started teaching at HISD. She taught for 20 years and then became a school counselor. This is her 11th year as a counselor.
Dawn Shaw - College & Career Counselor
Shaw is the College & Career Counselor. She is the “go to” person to help them plan their future beyond Huntsville High School. She completed my undergraduate work at Stephen F. Austin State University and received two masters’ degrees from SHSU. She began her career as a Kindergarten and first grade teacher. After moving to Huntsville, she spent 10 years as the fifth grade counselor at Huntsville Intermediate School. Then, she decided to move up to high school and was an alpha counselor for two years and has spent the last six years as the College & Career Counselor.
