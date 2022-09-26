Members of the Huntsville High School Drama Department will host live performances of “Clue” based on the 1985 murder mystery adapted into a dark comedy film directed by Johnathan Lynn. The movie was based on the board game released by Parker Brothers in 1949.
This is the first performance of the fall season for the students, who rehearse three times per week.
The performance is directed by Velvia Keithley. Melissa Miller is the technical director. At a rehearsal focusing on scene changes, Keithley and Miller take turns directing the movement of characters and props. There are chuckles from both teachers and students as they work through where to stand, what tone to use in delivering dialogue and when to move the rolling pieces that were built by Miller and the student stage crew.
Keithley’s voice projects authority and patience. The characters who have been “killed” need reminders to stay dead. They are full of energy and questions. They take direction well and try different ideas to give enough action to capture the eye of the audience while the props move to accommodate the next scene.
At one point they are told to run amok while the library prop moves. Keithley doubles over with laughter and tells them that’s perfect. They smile with pride and go back to their marks. It’s clear that they respect their directors and care about their performance, but they are also having a lot of fun.
This is Keithley’s 14th year at Huntsville High School and her sixth year as lead theater teacher. Miller has also been with the program for six years. Miller served for a total of seven years at Old Town Theatre doing technical work for Huntsville Community Theater and assisting with programming before returning to teaching.
“Melissa does a wonderful job in helping run this program,” said Keithley.
The students begin as early as 7th grade to prepare them for the high school program. Since Mance Park does not currently have a full time theater teacher, Keithley teaches an 8th grade class once per day and works with 7th graders after school. The high school program normally has 24 - 28 students. This year they had 53 audition. Quite a few were freshmen, which is a testament to the middle school program.
With the upcoming change of having fifth graders integrated into the elementary campuses, sixth graders will also be able to participate in the middle school program. They are expected to have a full time theater teacher by next year that will allow two theater classes for 6th to 8th graders.
Keithley has also fostered a summer program that began at Huntsville Community Theater in 2010. The purpose was to provide a theater experience for local students to keep them engaged. The younger actors perform and the older students assist with running the show. They now have at least 15 to 20 students who come into high school prepared for the program.
In 2017, the summer program moved over to HISD. The Children’s Theater Camp is for children 7-13 years old and the Teen Theater Academy is for students 13-18. During the school year the department hosts two performances each semester. They also compete in the spring. Last year they brought home the district championship and advanced to bi-district. Next year they hope to advance to the area wide competition.
“My older students don’t always realize how much they know. I always challenge them to do more, which teaches them the patience to run and organize things,” said Keithley.
“It’s been really exciting to build this program. I love seeing the kids grow. It’s a wonderful process to watch those who are scared at first turn into seasoned performers. Our current group of Thespian Officers is the strongest I have ever had. Rosalie Jones is running this program in a phenomenal way,” said Keithley.
“There are six officers who set up events and hold weekly meetings to make sure all the details are taken care of,” said Keithley. “Over the summer, we held a Thespian Picnic for the students to learn about and support each other. We had a game of ‘capture the flag’ that was amazing to watch. For students who haven’t found out where they belong, the officers really made them feel welcome. I am proud of that.”
“We have a lot of success stories. Quite a few of our students go on to study theater at SHSU,” said Keithley.
Last year, two students from the high school program were accepted by the SHSU Theater Department. Gracie Cutler went into musical theater and Katie Culak began the theater education program. Keithely’s own daughter Johanna Wylie-Turner Keithley is a senior at SHSU majoring in acting and directing. She plans to follow in her mother’s footsteps teaching middle school theater and also explore acting in the Houston area.
Performance times for “Clue” are 7:30 p.m on Thursday, Oct 13, Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15. There is also a matinee on Saturday at 1 p m. that will feature several alternate performers. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. The event is open to the public.
For their holiday performance, the department will present “A Christmas Carol” from December 15 - 17. Huntsville High School is located at 515 FM 2821 East. For more information about the HHS Drama Department, including how to donate and volunteer, visit their webpage at https://hhshornetdrama.net/.
