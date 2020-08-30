Huntsville High School and Mance Park Middle School campuses will resume normal operations on Monday, August 31.
Students in 7th through 12th grade will return to school in-person or online, according to their model of instruction on file at the campus. This should be the model the student was following last Monday, August 24 prior to the transition to Model C.
HISD shelters were closed after evacuees were transferred out of town on Saturday. The deep cleaning process for both campuses is being completed to ensure the safety of our students and staff returning in person. Bus transportation will resume for 7th through 12th graders who are approved to ride.
Meal Service will also resume as well as curbside lunch service at each campus for Model B & C online learners.
