Huntsville ISD officials say they are investigating after Huntsville High School began sharing inappropriate images of fellow students.
In a message to families Tuesday night, Huntsville High School Principal Paul Trevino wrote that the inappropriate content was shared via social media using personal devices and/or personal accounts.
The principal urged all parents, students and staff members who believe they may have received such inappropriate digital media, which would include photographs or videos, to immediately report this information to campus administration or a school resource officer.
Students who have not come forth and reported evidence pertinent to this case, and are later found to be in possession of such inappropriate digital content, will be subject to criminal charges as well as appropriate school disciplinary action as “this type of behavior violates the Huntsville ISD Student Code of Conduct.”
“Your child’s safety is of our utmost concern, so making parents aware of this situation is extremely important to us,” Trevino noted. “We urge all parents to discuss the seriousness of this matter with your children. If your child expresses any concerns over this matter, please feel free to contact their assigned school counselor.”
More information and resources for parents and students can be found at www.huntsville-isd.org/safety.
