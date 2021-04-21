Graduation is set for the Huntsville High School Class of 2021.
High School Principal Paul Trevino said in a letter to parents that graduation will be held June 5 at 10 a.m. at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands.
This will be the second consecutive year that Huntsville High School has been forced to hold graduation ceremonies outside of Walker County, due to COVID-19 restrictions by Sam Houston State University.
Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said last month that the district would only be able to allow two guests per graduate if they were to have commencement ceremonies at Johnson Coliseum on the campus of Sam Houston State University.
Current regulations at Johnson Coliseum cap attendance at 1,218 fans. Sheppard noted that university officials aren’t currently allowing graduations at Bowers Stadium.
Each graduate will receive 10 tickets for reserved seating under the covered area at the Cynthia Woods Pavilion. However, a ticket is not required to sit on the lawn, which will hold 10,000 spectators. Chairs will be available on-site for seating on the lawn.
"Please know, this decision was not taken lightly as careful consideration was taken to allow for graduates to have as much family attend as possible for this momentous occasion," Trevino noted.
