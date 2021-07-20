Huntsville Girl Scouts Troop No. 103033 recently held graduation ceremonies for scouts leveling from Brownies to Junior Scouts.
The girls worked hard for two years to complete all of the required badges and activities in order to move up. A ceremony was held at the historic old school house—West Sandy Community Association on Coon Trail Road in Huntsville.
Graduating scouts include, Kylie Upshaw, Maddie Wheeler, Olivia Williams, Kaeli Swallow, Claire Haverstick and Cali Brace.
