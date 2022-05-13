On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing juvenile who left the house some time during the night or early that morning. Angelica Shipman left a note stating that she would come back and telling family members not to worry.
Some leads have led law enforcement to believe that 13 year-old Shipman is in North Texas with an unknown person who had planned on picking her up on the night that she disappeared. In an effort to bring her home, multiple state agencies are actively involved in the investigation.
If you have any information about her disappearance, please contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 435-2400.
Attached is a most recent photo of Shipman that her family has provided in hopes someone sees her and can bring her home.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all those who have come forward so far with information about this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.