Walker County officials and Huntsville Family Medicine announced a plan Tuesday to collaborate on a mass COVID-19 vaccination hub in Huntsville, which will eventually have the capacity to administer 500 shots per day.
Dr. Lane Aiena said that he was notified Tuesday morning by the state that Walker County would be a designated hub site for vaccines. It will be the first local vaccine hub, following the launch of two hubs in nearby Montgomery County.
“We are extremely excited to have the vaccine hub designation,” Aiena said. “It has taken a lot of work to get to this point, and we hope that this will encourage other clinics in the area to sign-up as vaccine hubs.”
The clinic has requested 2,000 vaccine orders, paired with an order of 5,000 doses from Huntsville Memorial Hospital. Those doses could be delivered as early as next week.
“With the vaccine hub designation, it makes it far more likely that we will get vaccines in the thousands, other than in the hundreds,” Aiena added.
The doctor said that his clinic has administered first doses to 200 Phase 1B patients, which includes residents over the age of 65 or with chronic health conditions. The clinic plans to launch a registration website in the coming days when they receive their vaccine allotment from the state.
“We want to get everybody in Walker County vaccinated,” Aiena said. “Logistically, we have worked with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, and they have been phenomenal. Within two days of visiting the Montgomery County vaccine hub they had the plans submitted to the state.”
Walker County providers have administered nearly 2,400 doses of the vaccine. However, clinics have been overrun with requests, with many having to close their registration until more vaccines are delivered.
