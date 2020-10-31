Huntsville High School held it's 2020 Homecoming ceremonies Friday evening at Bowers Stadium.
Senior Alyssa Wheaton was named the homecoming queen, while Jadarian White was crowned homecoming king.
The homecoming court included:
Freshman Princess & Prince - Ma'Kayla White and Benjamin Hendricks
Sophomore Princess & Prince - Neamiah Conteh and Nathan Schweitzer
Junior Princess & Prince - Jenin Borbor and Eli Jones
Senior Princesses - Sarah Duncan, Destiny Martinez and Savanna De La Fuente
Senior Princes - Ed Bobino III, Abraham Merino and Cody McLerran
