Matthew Lahey | HISD

Huntsville High School held it's 2020 Homecoming ceremonies Friday evening at Bowers Stadium. 

Senior Alyssa Wheaton was named the homecoming queen, while Jadarian White was crowned homecoming king. 

The homecoming court included: 

Freshman Princess & Prince - Ma'Kayla White and Benjamin Hendricks

Sophomore Princess & Prince - Neamiah Conteh and Nathan Schweitzer

Junior Princess & Prince - Jenin Borbor and Eli Jones

Senior Princesses - Sarah Duncan, Destiny Martinez and Savanna De La Fuente

Senior Princes - Ed Bobino III, Abraham Merino and Cody McLerran

