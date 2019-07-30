The city of Huntsville Public Works Department reports two water main break, with water service disrupted in those areas.
The first break occurred in the Timberwilde Subdivision. The second break occurred of 9th Street between Ryan's Ferry Road and Avenue C.
Crews have begun repairs, according to Assistant Public Works Director Kim Kembro. She added that repairs will take some time in the 9th Street area due to the location of the break. Water will be restored when repairs have been completed.
