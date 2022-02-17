Huntsville cracks down on animal sales

After the extensive input of community members, animal advocates and councilmembers, the city of Huntsville has approved an ordinance that is aimed to reduce the amount of animal dumping and surrender in Walker County, while improving the safety and public welfare of its residents.
An ordinance was passed during Tuesday’s city council meeting, regulating the outdoor sale of animals and fowl in the Huntsville city limits. The ordinance was introduced at the Jan. 4 meeting and has undergone amendments since then.
Effective Friday, Feb. 25, it will be considered unlawful for any person to sell, trade, barter, lease or giveaway any animal on any roadside, public right-of-way, commercial parking lot, garage sale, flea market, festival, park, community center or outdoor public place. Property owners, managers, or operators that continue to allow such activities on their property will also be considered in violation of the ordinance. Violators will be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor with separate offenses for each day that their violation is committed and a fine not exceeding $500.
In its second reading, four councilmembers, including Dee Howard-Mullins (at-large position 2), Vicky McKenzie (at-large position 3), Daiquiri Beebe (ward 1) and Deloris Massey (ward 3), initially voted to change the enactment of the agenda item to the date that the Huntsville animal shelter is set to open towards the end of the year. However, the council members were out-voted by five of their peers, placing the start date of the ordinance to become effective 10 days after its adoption.
Chief of police Kevin Lunsford noted in the last city council meeting that he could see the staff doing a social media campaign to alert the community of the new ordinance. Officers would then rely on the community to advise them of the ordinance being broken and would first go to advise those guilty that the outdoor sale of animals is now against city ordinance and that they need to leave.
“We do need to set a precedence and this is definitely a place to start, but we’re putting your officers in a really uncomfortable situation of what do they do with these animals? Yes, they could get them spayed and neutered, but until then, we need to have a solution as the leaders of this community,” McKenzie said.
Lunsford assured McKenzie that the city still has a contract with the Conroe shelter and animals that continue to be dumped will continue to be taken there, however, what was not mentioned is that while the Conroe shelter takes dogs, they do not take cats.
Ward 4 councilmember Jon Strong shared that in the past week alone, Rita B. Huff has picked up four dogs that they know for a fact came from the Walmart parking lot. RBH executive director Lori Toliver believes that over 75% of the individuals who give away animals at these businesses aren’t even from Walker County, as Huntsville is one of the few municipalities of its size that doesn’t have regulations as to the outdoor sale of animals.
“So the people in the animal business think that even if this isn’t perfect, it will help and that we do have a problem,” Strong said.
The motion was eventually carried six to three, with Howard-Mullins, Beebe and Massey standing by their vote against the motion, ultimately for its date of enactment.
The new ordinance does not affect city owned animal facilities, properly licensed pet stores or tax exempt non-profit animal sanctuaries or shelters. It also does not apply to an event primarily for the sale of agricultural livestock.
