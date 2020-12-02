A Huntsville City Council member questioned the continued utilization of a motorcycle patrol unit during the consideration of a near $1.8 million vehicle fleet replacement.
The motorcycle patrol unit with the Huntsville Police Department specializes in traffic control, and is responsible for a significant amount of traffic stops.
However, councilmember Russell Humphrey questioned if it was worth it.
“The motorcycles are a very niche piece of equipment,” Humphrey said. “They cost about the same as police cars, but we get half the use out of them.”
The fully-equipped Harley Davidson motorcycles will cost the city $44,295 each and operate on a three-year replacement schedule. At the same time the city is expected to replace five police patrol vehicles at a cost of $33,997 each, which are on a six-year replacement schedule.
No action was taken on the fleet purchases, with a vote expected at the next meeting.
