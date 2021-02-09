A Huntsville corrections officer has died due to complications with COVID-19.
Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice say that 48-year-old officer Godfrey Zuze had more than 19 months of service with the TDCJ and was assigned to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville. He had flown to his native Zambia after the end of his shift on January 10 and returned to Zambia due to the death of a family member and became ill while in that country.
On January 30, Zuze reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized. According to his family members he died on February 8, 2021.
”This pandemic ignores all borders and barriers,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “Officer Zuze travelled abroad to support his family. His passing leaves a significant void at the Estelle Unit and with all who knew him. The TDCJ family shares its thoughts and prayers with the Zuze family.”
“Officer Zuze always had a positive attitude and greeted everyone with a smile,” said Bobby Lumpkin, TDCJ Correctional Institutions Division Director. “His dedication to the job and his willingness to help others will always stand out. Officer Zuze was well respected by his Estelle Unit family and will be missed greatly.”
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has had 38 employees who have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.