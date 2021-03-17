Huntsville leaders are moving forward with the renovation and expansion of the MLK Community Center.
Built in the 1970s, the current MLK Recreation Center has hosted club activities and special events for decades. However, it has fallen into disrepair. Tuesday’s vote awarded Burditt Consultants with a $310,000 contract for design and construction support services on the project. The total project is estimated at a cost of $2.95 million.
Burditt is proposing the construction of an adjacent structure to the current building, while renovating the existing center. The plans would nearly double the square-footage and feature a multi-purpose classroom, a teen room and a pair of conference rooms.
“We have gone over this and over this, and we have had extensive community involvement in this project,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said prior to calling for the vote.
“We are tremendously excited about this project and are going to do a great job to keep the community engaged with it,” added Charles Burditt, the president of Burditt Consultants.
Burditt noted that the design of the project will take approximately 5 ½ months, with construction expecting to last at least eight months.
