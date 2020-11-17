The Huntsville City Council on Tuesday voted against an ordinance that would have increased regulations towards the usage of golf carts on city streets.
Council members voted against the ordinance in a 7 to 2 vote, with Mayor Andy Brauninger and Joe Rodriquez being the only members to vote in favor.
Rodriquez, the Mayor Pro-Tem, said he placed the item on the agenda after receiving multiple complaints from residents in the Elkins Lake subdivision.
“In the last three years, I have been asked five different times, ‘are you going to wait until a child gets injured or killed before you do something,’” Rodriquez said. “This is not a power grab, this is just a way to keep children safe.”
Responding to those who might ask why this is a city issue, Rodriquez said that Elkins Lake has no authority to regulate city streets.
Retired Texas State Trooper Ron Wood, who is also a resident of Elkins Lake, said that previous decisions made by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton already regulate golf cart usage on public streets. However, city attorney Leonard Schneider said that Texas law currently does not require golf cart operators to be a licensed driver, so long as they are operating it in the daytime on a street that has no more than a 35 mph speed limit.
The proposed ordinance would have required all of those things, but it limited golfing vehicles to roads with a 30 mph speed limit or below, and required that they yield to faster moving vehicles.
Council members Russell Humphrey and Blake Irving spoke against the ordinance during the meeting.
“Given the responses I’ve received, the general opinion of people that reside in Elkins Lake is that most people are not in agreement with this ordinance and there isn’t any need for one,” Humphrey said. “I don’t think that this is anything the city needs to be involved in.”
