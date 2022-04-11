The Huntsville Mayor and City Council held a public hearing regarding the creation of a Public Improvement District on property located at 350 FM 1791, North. The area encompasses 116.8 acres within the extra territorial jurisdiction of Huntsville. The development which is expected to mean an additional 400 to 500 homes over a five-year period, will be known as the Villages of Magnolia Farms and Westin Meadows Public Improvement District.
A Public Improvement District is a designated area where property owners pay a special assessment for improvements and services within that area. The services must benefit the PID, and are supplemental to services already provided by the city.
No official action was taken at Tuesday’s regular meeting. Action concerning the potential creation of the PID is expected at a future meeting.
The council and mayor approved resolutions designate the week of April 3 to 9 as national library week.
The state champion Huntsville Hornets UIL unified basketball team, was recognized via a proclamation at Tuesday’s meeting. Unified sports and other activities connects students with special needs with others, providing all with valuable experiences, life-lessons and team work “This is the first year for this competition, and it can’t be taken from this team, school, city, and community, said Coach Jason Elliot.
The Hornets completed their season with a 6-0 record.
Mayor, Andy Brauninger, praised the team’s coaches and players, for the team’s fighting Hornet spirit, designating April 5 as a day to celebrate their successes.
Huntsville native John Douch was recognized for his tie down and roping win at the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association tie down and roping win at Rodeo Houston. April 6 was designated as John Douch Tie Down Roping Day.
A proclamation designating April as sexual assault awareness and prevention month was read. SAAFE House provides crisis intervention, advocacy, and support services empowering survivors to seek new beginnings and rebuild lives free from the effects of violence.
There will be a barbecue sandwich fundraiser for SAAFE House, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
The Walker County SAAFE House Office is located at 1426 Sam Houston Ave. or reach by phone at 936-291-3529
The mayor also designated, the week of April 10-16 as National Public Safety Telecommunications week. April is also 911 Emergency education month.
The city also received an award for 2021 from the Engineering News Record’s Regional best project in the water and environment category, for the AJ Brown Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements.
The council approved an ordinance consenting to the creation of a Huntsville Municipal Unity District, after a second reading of the ordinance. The project would cost approximately $50 million.
The council also heard from citizens concerned with the rising population of stray animals within the city of Huntsville and Walker County. An advocate for trapping neuter and returning stray animals, spoke about the benefits of that program.
The council approved the mayor’s appointments as well as the consent agenda before the meeting was adjourned.
The city council meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Huntsville City Hall Council Chambers 1212 Ave. M Huntsville.
