The Huntsville City Council held off on any action towards renovating and expanding the MLK Community Center Tuesday night.
City officials have budgeted the project at $2.95 million, with plans to renovate the existing building and bring it up to current building code standards, as well as construct an additional structure adjacent to the existing facility.
Burditt Consultants, LLC, who completed the feasibility study on the project last year, is expected to receive the design contract next month.
The new complex, according to a feasibility study, would nearly double the space of the worn-out current center, featuring a teen room and a pair of conference rooms. The current facility would accommodate a large and small event space.
