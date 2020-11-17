The Huntsville City Council swore in three newly elected members and unanimously re-appointed Joe Rodriquez as Mayor Pro-Tem at its meeting Tuesday night.
New members Pat Graham, Vicki McKenzie and Bert Lyle were elected to the council in the Nov. 3 general election. Graham defeated outgoing city councilmember Mari Montgomery, while McKenzie ran unopposed and will fill the seat left vacant from outgoing member Clyde Loll. Lyle also ran unopposed after he was appointed to his seat earlier this year.
