Small businesses in Huntsville can now apply for coronavirus relief funds from the city of Huntsville.
The Huntsville City Council on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to launch a grant program with $375,000 in federal funding. An additional $25,000 from the CARES Act has been donated to the C.O.M.E. Center for rental and utility assistance.
Local businesses will be able to receive relief grant amounts up to $10,000. However, qualified businesses must have less than 25 employees, must be current on all tax payments and experienced a 25 percent or greater reduction in revenue between March 1 and May 31.
Priority will be given to businesses that have frequent or close contact with customers, including retail, restaurant/ food service and personal care. Grant funds can be used for rent/ mortgage, employee support, utilities, supplies to offer alternative business access and COVID-19 supplies.
Five members from the city of Huntsville staff will be on the review board for all applications, which must be submitted by Dec. 2. City Manager Aron Kulhavy said that this was set due to a tight timeline, with the city required to submit all receipts by Dec. 15.
“I think this is a great idea to use these funds given to us because of the pandemic,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said. “I think of how our restaurants adapted, but it was the hotels that got hit hard and are taking the real brunt of it.”
Tammy Gann, the city’s economic development director, noted that current hotel occupancy is at approximately 35 percent — almost half of the average.
