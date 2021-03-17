Huntsville City Council members gave immediate approval to a near- $1 million contract to Enprotec/Hibbs & Todd, Inc., (eHT) of Abilene on Tuesday. The contract calls for engineering and design work on a sewer main replacement project that will upsize the sanitary sewer main lines along Parker Creek.
The $18-20 million project will expand the line between the A.J. Brown Wastewater Treatment Plant and the TDCJ Byrd Unit at the south west corner of FM 2821 and FM 247.
Over 24,000 linear feet of sewer pipe will be replaced once the project is completed.
The project was approved without a second reading.
