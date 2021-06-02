HUNTSVILLE — City leaders on Tuesday gave preliminary approval towards the near-$2 million purchase of approximately 5.4 acres of abandoned property in the heart of the city, setting the stage for a final decision on the location of the future city hall.
The purchase of the former Ella Smither Geriatric Center land site was passed by the Huntsville City Council with a 5-3 vote following a near hour-long session behind closed doors. No discussion was held in a public setting on Tuesday.
For the past month, council members have debated if they wanted to construct an expanded city hall at its current location on Avenue M or move it to city-owned property on FM 2821, next to the new police station.
The new city hall will be constructed as part of a 2016 voter-approved bond package, which also allowed for the expansion of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure, new police and fire stations and a new service center.
City Manager Aron Kulhavy said that the approved contract will allow city officials to do their due-diligence before a sale is finalized by the Huntsville City Council and the Walker County Hospital District — the property owners.
—
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.