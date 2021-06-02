Ella Smither

The former Ella Smither hospital facility on 11th Street has been offered to the city from the Walker County Hospital District. The facility is for sale at an appraised value of $2 million.

HUNTSVILLE — City leaders on Tuesday gave preliminary approval towards the near-$2 million purchase of approximately 5.4 acres of abandoned property in the heart of the city, setting the stage for a final decision on the location of the future city hall.

The purchase of the former Ella Smither Geriatric Center land site was passed by the Huntsville City Council with a 5-3 vote following a near hour-long session behind closed doors. No discussion was held in a public setting on Tuesday. 

For the past month, council members have debated if they wanted to construct an expanded city hall at its current location on Avenue M or move it to city-owned property on FM 2821, next to the new police station.

The new city hall will be constructed as part of a 2016 voter-approved bond package, which also allowed for the expansion of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure, new police and fire stations and a new service center.

City Manager Aron Kulhavy said that the approved contract will allow city officials to do their due-diligence before a sale is finalized by the Huntsville City Council and the Walker County Hospital District — the property owners.

