Crabbs Prairie residents needing more space soon will have a new option for self-storage services.
City leaders gave the green light for the construction of a self-storage facility that is scheduled to be constructed in the 1300 block of Hwy. 75 N. Approval of Tuesday’s conditional use permit was the last hurdle for the contractor to clear before proceeding with the project.
According to city documents, the proposed facility may be branded as Crabbs Prairie Storage and include a total of 94,000 square feet. The project consists of seven single-story storage structures and five commercial property locations, running from 4,500 to 5,500 square feet.
Members of city planning staff say that they received several calls and emails from adjacent property owners with concerns of security and visual appearance from the primary corridor. Due to the concerns, the developer will be required to take extra security measures and enhance its fencing.
“While self-storage storage can be a good complementary use to residential development, it is the prerogative of the city to set conditions of approval that facilitate a safe and attractive environment for development as the city continues to grow,” planner Leigha Larkins said.
No residents spoke during the required public hearing on the project.
CITY TAKES NO ACTION WITH LAWSUIT
Following a lengthy executive session, members of the Huntsville City Council opted to take no public action on a sexual harassment lawsuit.
The litigation between Kimberly Webb, a former officer with the Huntsville Police Department, and the city has been in the federal court system for nearly three years. Initially filed in 2017, the lawsuit claimed that Webb was fired by the city in retaliation for filing sexual harassment complaints.
The lawsuit claims a series of sexual advances from the plaintiff's supervisor, including an incident that caused minor injuries. She claimed Huntsville PD investigators interrogated her for inviting her superiors sexual advances. So, she volunteered to take a polygraph. Webb was dishonorably discharged from the department after she failed the test, the suit says.
Webb's former sergeant that was indicted in the lawsuit was demoted by the department.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for Jan. 19.
