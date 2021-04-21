Following an hour-long session behind closed doors, members of the Huntsville City Council unanimously voted to hire Kristy Doll as the new city secretary. Doll comes to Huntsville from Rifle, Colorado, where she served as the city clerk for a town of 9,650.
She replaces former city secretary Brenda Poe, who was removed from office in February.
The office of city secretary provides support, assistance, and information to the city council, preserves city documents and offers election services to voters and candidates for public involvement in local governance. The city secretary is one of four charter officers, along with the city manager, city attorney and the city judge. Charter officers are appointed by and directly report to the mayor and city council.
Contract details were not immediately available.
