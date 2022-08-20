Huntsville City Council members Dee Mullins, Pat Graham and Bert Lyle presented a proposal to rename two city streets in honor of James Patton and Linda Pease at Tuesday night’s regular meeting. Mullins spoke on the merits of James Patton and the work of Linda Pease. The proposed streets are next to Gibbs Powell House and the Wynne Home Arts Center, locations where Patton and Pease were intimately associated with their contributions to Huntsville. The motion passed unanimously.
The next three items on the Statutory Agenda were for the discussion and approval of working with Paul Hayden Developments to create a new housing development in the 3400 block of State Highway 30 West to be called “The Reserves of Huntsville.” The development is projected to include 140 lots.
Discussions took place on the Preliminary Service and Assessment Plan. A motion passed for the City Manager to enter into a Developmental Agreement with Paul Hayden Development. The resolution was also passed to create a Public Improvement District, presented by Kevin Bayal, Director of Development Services.
The cost is projected at $6.2 million with an estimated annual installment of $3,452.62 per home. Homebuyers will be advised of the PID assessment before signing a contract to purchase. PID taxes end when the tax levied against a property is paid in full. PID taxes may be spread out over 20-40 years, or they may be paid up front and in full by the homebuyer.
The preliminary value of the homes to be built is assessed at $295k, with models that could potentially be valued at $400k.The home builder identified for the project is Lennar, which has 16 communities in Conroe alone.
Hector Perez answered questions about the project presented by the council and the Mayor. Perez is a Public Improvement Consultant from DTA, formerly known as David Taussig and Associates. Perez has managed similar projects involving funds up to $400 million in Florida, North Carolina, and Texas.
Mullins questioned the target market and level of income required to purchase a home in the development, speculating that it would attract primarily those from out of town with a six figure income. Perez stated that a two income family earning roughly $80k per year should be able to qualify for the purchase of a home in this development.
Brauninger asked for more specific clarification to understand how our local tax payers would be protected from having to pick up the expense in the case of foreclosure or other unforeseen circumstances. Perez replied that “a public improvement district gives as much protection as you can have”.
The Mayor said, “I would hate to think what $295k now might be valued at a year from now.” Perez replied “The true value of each lot is not assessed until it’s built on.” Further explanation from additional representatives explained that the payments are built on a base minimum of $295k whether a house is built there or not. The original request of $6.5 million was reduced to $6.2 million based on the value of the bond market. The interest rate will be 5.5 % with .25% to cover any default.
Bert Lyles questioned the proposed amount of space between the homes. The answer from representatives was that there will be five feet on each side, 25 feet at the front, and ten feet at the rear of each home. Vickie McKenzie questioned the length of time on the PID tax. Their response was 30 years. Mullins questioned the square footage of the homes. The floor plans are 1560, 1575, and 1950 square feet.
In the citizen participation portion of the council meeting, Ian McPhail is a local teacher who spoke about diversity and inclusion as a means of interesting college students to patronize local businesses. No action was requested. McPhail was exercising his right to be heard as a citizen and to invite City Council to be part of the discussion on Sam Houston State students and teachers who support the LGBTQ movement locally.
Announcements of public interest include the city seeking volunteers for boards and services, End of Summer Flick and Float at the City Pool, Hot Funds workshops Aug. 23 and 24, events at the Huntsville Public Library and the Touch a Truck event sponsored by the Main Street Program Sept. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.