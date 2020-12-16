Huntsville leaders on Tuesday approved the purchase of new patrol vehicles and Harley Davidson motorcycles for the city's police force.
The City Council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of 31 city vehicles at a cost of $1.79 million, which included five Ford Explorer police patrol vehicles and a pair of Harley Davidson motorcycles for the bike patrol unit. In addition, the agreement includes the purchase of $40,996 worth of equipment for the motorcycles.
The unanimous vote came two weeks after councilmembers questioned the cost of purchasing the new bikes. However, Police Chief Kevin Lunsford says that the bike patrol division has more than paid off.
“We got into this in an effort to reduce traffic accidents,” Lunsford said, while noting that the amount of traffic accidents have held steady over the past four years despite large increases in road construction.
Lunsford noted that only three companies build police motorcycles, with Harley Davidson consistently being graded as the best value. The fully-equipped motorcycles will cost the city $44,255 each, while a fully-equipped patrol vehicle costs the city nearly $63,181.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.