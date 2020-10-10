Editor's Note: The following is from our Candidate Q&A series. We hope the series will allow potential voters the opportunity to become familiar with candidates for Huntsville City Council and the Walker County Commissioners Court. The following is from incumbent Dee Howard Mullins and challenger Jeff Bradley, who will be running for the at-large Position 2 seat.
Jeff Bradley
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge the City of Huntsville faces?
Unquestionably, the biggest challenge that the city of Huntsville faces is economic development. Due to the fact that the largest portion of real estate in this city and county is owned by the state, our tax base suffers from the lack of financial support provided by property taxes.
In order for our city to grow and provide the services to its people, we need an influx of new businesses that will provide additional sales tax income as well as property tax income. At the same time, in order to attract new businesses, we as a city must be able to provide quality schools, medical care and housing to incoming employees of new businesses.
Young people in our community — elementary school children, high school kids and college students — all tell us there isn’t enough to do in Huntsville. What can the city do to provide more activities for the community’s young people? Is there any way the city can try and attract more businesses that cater to families and young people?
With respect to the apparent lack of activities for our youth in our city, the answer to this question is two-fold. Firstly, the city council needs to know what kinds of activities the youth would like to see come to fruition in Huntsville. The answer to this question could possibly come through a citywide survey. Input such as this is essential. Secondly, there is the issue of funding such activities, which is aligned with economic development as addressed in question number one.
Is there a need for improved communication between the City of Huntsville and Walker County? If so, what would you do as a member of the city council to improve the working relationship between the city and the county?
It is a well-known fact that in the not so distant past, there has been a lack of communication between city and county government. However, under the current mayor and city council, great improvements in dialogue and understanding of the needs of both entities has been achieved. As a city council member, I would support continued dialogue and frequent meetings to address the direction and needs of both entities.
Many of us moved to Huntsville or stayed here after college because of its beauty and small-town charm. Should the City Council consider any kind of zoning ordinances to protect the natural resources that make this part of Texas so special?
It is clear after an examination of other communities without zoning, that many adverse effects arise. Zoning is an essential element of any city as it protects not only the natural resources of a given community, but also provides protection for residential property owners by eliminating any infringement that could reduce the value and beauty of one’s residential property.
What made you decide to run?
I chose to run for city council because I care about Huntsville and its future. I grew up in Huntsville, went to public school here and have many friends in this city. I believe that my respect for the historical integrity of this city as well as my vision for the future would provide a beneficial voice to the City Council of Huntsville.
Dee Howard-Mullins
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge the City of Huntsville faces?
The biggest challenges facing our city are economic development, infrastructure management and affordable housing. Huntsville is in a unique position with the growth of the Houston/Conroe region expanding northward. It is imperative that we become proactive in our planning, zoning and strategic planning. New growth will place demands on our utilities and staff.
While we are excited about new growth, we must continue to evaluate housing challenges for some communities by providing financial incentives for revitalization.
Young people in our community — elementary school children, high school kids and college students — all tell us there isn’t enough to do in Huntsville. What can the city do to provide more activities for the community’s young people? Is there any way the city can try and attract more businesses that cater to families and young people?
I totally agree with them. Recreational activities for our young constituents was one of the pressing issues voters told me in 2018. Unfortunately, none of the bonds approved in 2016 included anything related to this issue.
Currently, the city has a survey on their website soliciting recommendation from the public on how the MLK Center should be updated/improved. I am hopeful the COH will expand the services and activities at this center. Additionally, I would encourage our Parks and Leisure Department to expand the programs that are currently offered. A large venue that offers a variety of activities, for a board age range would be ideal. I would encourage citizens to come to council meetings and share their ideas and suggestions.
Is there a need for improved communication between the City of Huntsville and Walker County? If so, what would you do as a member of the city council to improve the working relationship between the city and the county?
Open effective communication between governing bodies will always be a win, win for the citizens.
2020 has demanded critical thinking and organizing. The pandemic and the hurricane evacuees were/are issues impacting our community. I recommended in March that the city create a taskforce with the county to address how we would address/ educate/ prevent the spread of COVID. My recommendation did not gain momentum. The pandemic has totally changed how we do business, how we shop, all aspects of our lives.
A better plan would have included Sam Houston State, Huntsville ISD and TDCJ. Communications between elected officials and executives ensures that the stakeholders who are accountable to the citizens have input in critical decisions affecting Huntsville.
When the hurricane evacuees arrived and were placed in local schools, I was totally surprised. This required the cancellation of classes at two campuses. When citizens contacted me regarding this arrangement, I had no information. I will recommend to the Council that the Office of Emergency Management (Walker County OEM) provide the council with a yearly overview of their plans and recommendations.
On a long-term basis, I think it would be beneficial for the city and Walker County to meet on a regular basis (once a month). I will plan to attend or virtually view via Zoom county commissioners meetings as often as possible.
Many of us moved to Huntsville or stayed here after college because of its beauty and small-town charm. Should the City Council consider any kind of zoning ordinances to protect the natural resources that make this part of Texas so special?
Managing our growth while protecting our resources will be a challenge, but it can be done. When I recently saw an entire hilltop cleared of trees for a new development on Hwy. 75, I wanted to scream. Yes, the city needs to update zoning rules to protect trees, promote drought resistant grass/plants and in general promote conservation.
What made you decide to run?
I feel like there is still unfinished business. I plan to continue to advocate for equal services for everyone and work on affordable housing opportunities. Huntsville is growing and progressing in ways that may look different to some residents however, this is a pivotal time for our community to unite through common goals that will strengthen our community.
