Editor's Note: The following is from our Candidate Q&A series. We hope the series will allow potential voters the opportunity to become familiar with candidates for Huntsville City Council and the Walker County Commissioners Court. The following is from Bert Lyle, who will be running unopposed for the at-large Position 1 seat.
Bert Lyle
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge the City of Huntsville faces?
The biggest challenge that our city will face in the coming years is how to handle the growth that is coming. While we navigate a growing college community and an Interstate that will be in a challenging rebuild for several years.
Another challenge we will face in the long haul is how to love and nurture our population as we grow and still have that small town charisma that we all love about Huntsville now.
Young people in our community — elementary school children, high school kids and college students — all tell us there isn’t enough to do in Huntsville. What can the city do to provide more activities for the community’s young people? Is there any way the city can try and attract more businesses that cater to families and young people?
I believe we have several of these type thinkers in Huntsville and as soon as we see some form of normalcy again, we will see some new fun things to do to go along with a possible skate park and the updates to MLK park.
Is there a need for improved communication between the City of Huntsville and Walker County? If so, what would you do as a member of the city council to improve the working relationship between the city and the county?
At this time I feel we are blessed with open communication between Walker County and the city.
Many of us moved to Huntsville or stayed here after college because of its beauty and small-town charm. Should the City Council consider any kind of zoning ordinances to protect the natural resources that make this part of Texas so special?
Yes, some form of zoning will be on the table soon.
What made you decide to run?
I love Huntsville and the city staff is amazing. I also believe our city council is the best way for me to serve the community at this time.
