The Huntsville Christian Women’s Connection invites all ladies to our Thursday, April 21, luncheon at Elkins Lake Clubhouse, 632 Cherry Hills Drive, Huntsville. Finding your place to sit and visiting with others starts at 11 a.m., then the lunch and program are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are necessary. Donna Bogema is the speaker this month. She has a BS in Home Economics, was a former school teacher and now teaches piano. She enjoys quilting and golf and works with a prison ministry.
The cost of the luncheon is $15 at the door. Reservations can be made by calling Carol at 936-295-6178 before 10 p.m., Monday, April 18.
