As the new year has finally arrived, southerners look to the past to welcome in the future.
Each New Year, tables are set with soul food passed through generations and are eaten by even the pickiest eaters out of long-running superstition and family tradition.
While dishes and beliefs vary by region and family, Huntsville’s soul food chefs Latanya Lewis and Joyce Ratcliff share their take on what to eat for New Year’s and the meanings behind each food staple.
“It was just implanted in you when you were growing up that this is what you do,” said Joyce Ratcliff, co-owner and chef at 3 Sistas Kitchen.
The traditions have been passed through Ratcliff and Lewis’ families for generations, now falling on them as the matriarchs to carry forward.
“It’s an honor, it just makes you grateful for your history and something that’s so deeply rooted within your family that’s passed down from generation to generation with all of the stories and history behind it. It really does make you thankful and grateful for family and somebody taking the time to actually hand down those traditions,” said Latanya Lewis, owner and chef at Food- 4-Tha-Soul. “We look at new beginnings, we make new resolutions, so I think it’s been a wonderful southern tradition that it represents and symbolizes moving forward.”
Some sources have found evidence of black eyed peas being eaten for luck as early as 500 A.D. as a part of the Jewish new year, however, the practice is more generally believed to be connected to the American Civil War.
According to southern folklore, black eyed peas are the first food to be eaten on New Year’s Day for luck and prosperity, though some families like Ratcliff’s have found additional ways to reap its magic.
“My grandma used to make us put three black eyed peas in our pockets for luck,” Ratcliff remembers.
However, for Lewis’ family, the legumes are a symbol of peace.
“One of the expressions that they use with the black eyed peas is ‘eat poor on New Year’s and eat fat the rest of the year.’ It demonstrates humility and a lack of vanity,” Lewis said.
As for greens, just as their color would suggest, greens of any kind, from collard and mustard greens to turnips and cabbage, are served to bring good luck with monetary gains.
Finally, pork completes the triad, carrying it all forward into the year ahead.
“Pork is a staple in usually every southern meal. It not only can be used for flavor, but there is a theory that because pigs root forward, the pork represents positive motion,” Lewis said.
Ham hock, pig’s feet, pig tails, oxtail or bacon are popular renditions of the tradition, however, Ratcliff prefers to prepare chitlins, or chitterlings, with onions, garlic, bell peppers, celery and chicken broth boiled until tender for five hours. As one of the few, if not the only, restaurants in Huntsville that prepares the southern dish, the 3 Sistas Kitchen chef enjoys being open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to share her family traditions with the community.
3 Sistas Kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at 525 11th Street in Huntsville.
