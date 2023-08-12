Sam’s Table has a long history of being the favorite local spot to gather for food and drinks.
It’s been through a lot of changes over the years, but there is something about the feel of the place that keeps people coming back. The current owners, Diego and Anne Varela, were once regular customers who have lovingly re-established the location as a popular eatery for friends and family.
On Tuesday, August 8, the couple and their staff celebrated their third year in business with a ribbon cutting ceremony with Ambassadors of the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce (COC). Everyone in the room has a connection to this location and their owners, and a lot of well wishes were shared in recognition of the time and hard work the Varelas have poured into their business.
“We go out to eat for the experience,” said COC CEO Ray Hernandez. ”The Costa Rican influence here is impressive and we are happy to celebrate the Varelas and their investment in the Huntsville community.”
Back when it was TW’s Steakhouse, local lawyers and folks who worked on the square would fill these seats at lunch and come back for cocktails and dinner in the evening.
Then the property owner John Smither convinced a couple from Cuero to relocate their Stardust surfboard sign and serve signature lamb shanks with a side of live music.
When those folks moved on to other ventures, the Zuniga family came in and gave Huntsville what many would call its heyday. It was later split in half, with Mc Adam’s Dry Goods on the left and The Patio Cafe on the right, which passed to another owner for a brief time before closing again, leaving the spot vacant at the right time for the Varelas.
The couple met when Anne was a biology professor at Sam Houston State University (SHSU). She took a group of students to Costa Rica for a study abroad program.
The students stayed with host families and she stayed at a hotel in downtown San Jose, where she met Diego, who had been the General Manager there for more than 30 years.
Diego grew up in Costa Rica in a family that produces some of the world’s best coffee.
Along with earning a degree in Hotel Administration in the 80s, he spent three and a half years in culinary school and was formally trained as a barista and sommelier.
He came to Huntsville in 2014 to be with Anne and worked at some of Huntsville’s top restaurants before they decided to open Sam’s Table. He started at Carbonero and then served as the General Manager at 1836. He also worked at City Hall Cafe and was the Operations Manager at West Sandy Creek Winery.
Anne is now the Vice Provost for Academic Affairs at SHSU, which leaves little time for the restaurant business, but Diego has built a staff that understands their vision and works diligently to honor it.
“I started my life over in America for this lovely lady, who has been my wife for almost ten years. This restaurant was one of the first places she brought me when I arrived here, and I have loved it since the first time I walked in. We knew we could make something nice for the community here. The most important thing for me is the people. I like to make them happy. The people of Huntsville have welcomed me from day one and the personal relationships we share is what this business is all about, along with serving the freshest food possible,” said Diego.
In the fall of 2020, they opened with a Costa Rican-inspired American menu built around tapas and wines that complement them. In the near future, the full bar will return, expanding the drink offerings that now include the best local and imported wines and craft beers from all over the country.
The menu has a wide range of items, from upscale tapas, seafood and steak to signature paninis and burgers, vegan fare and rich, simple desserts.
The Varelas are wine lovers, and they made it a point to feature wines from area vineyards and tasting rooms on the Sam Houston Wine Trail.
Visitors can tour the award winning wineries with Caroline Crimm and Historic Tours of Texas. The next tour is Aug. 19 and includes a meal at Sam’s Table, with stops at four locations for tasting.
The tapas draw visitors, with three different types of crostini, fried calamari, Costa Rican ceviche and Patatas a la Brava, pan seared shrimp, and beef carpaccio as well as a sumptuous charcuterie board to share.
The grilled salmon panini is their standout sandwich, but they also feature a Reuben, a Caprese or a BLT.
The burger comes with caramelized onions and arugula, and of course they have tacos. Their vegan entrees, the Gallo Pinto or the Casado have an option for a fried egg.
For dinner, they feature a ribeye, beef tenderloin and pork chop, salmon, tilapia, and shrimp, grilled or baked chicken, and pasta dishes with sauces made from scratch.
Fresh made soups and salads round out the menu, along with a decadent chocolate cake, ice cream with brandy eggnog, cheesecake and creme brulee.
They offer daily lunch specials with local favorites like quesadillas, meatloaf, or the fresh catch of the day with two sides. Happy hour is noon to 6 p.m daily and First Responders receive a 25% discount on Mondays from noon to 4 p.m.
Russ Perales is the resident game host who now offers an adult version of Family Feud on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Complete with buzzers and questions that elicit potentially comical answers. Visitors need a team of five to participate. Play is free and winners receive gift certificates to redeem at the restaurant.
Sam’s Table is located at 1115 University Ave. Open hours are Mondays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Open Sundays for special events only.
Reserve a table or order online at https://samstabletx.com/ and follow them on Facebook to keep up with special events.
Sign up for the Wine Tour at https://www.historictoursoftexas.com/tours/wine-tours-2.
