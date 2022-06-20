There was jubilation in the streets on Saturday as the community celebrated Juneteenth. The Progressive Women of Huntsville organized the parade and related events at Emancipation Park. Although it only became recognized as a federal holiday last year, Huntsville citizens have held Juneteenth parades and gatherings for decades. Celebrations honoring the day that all enslaved people in Texas learned they were emancipated date back to 1865.
“We are here to celebrate our history, and we like to see our community come together,” said Jennifer Harrison, event organizer from Progressive Women of Huntsville. PWAH sponsors fundrasiers and scholarships that support children and families in the Huntsville area.
Members of trail riding and car clubs, churches, and social service organizations gathered along Avenue P and 10th Street at the Samuel Walker Houston Cultural Center to line up for the parade. Following a motorcade of sleek cars from H-Town Vettes, the parade turned onto 11th Street and continued to Martin Luther King Drive, ending at Emancipation Park.
The four largest groups in the parade represented Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Seven OGs, and Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The Heroines of Jericho and the Walker County Democrats also participated in the parade.
The Deltas were awarded 2nd place for their float and handed out popsicles in the park. Founded at Howard College in 1913, they are an organization of college educated women dedicated to scholarship, public service, and sisterhood, with a focus on the Black community.
The Mu Mu Omega Chapter and the SHSU Theta Epsilon Undergraduate Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha promoted voter registration at the event following the parade. Chartered in 1908, they have over 300K members, which include Vice President Kamala Harris.
“We are the oldest African American sorority in the United States. We believe in service to all mankind. We are committed to elevating our community by focusing on women’s wellness, the arts, economic legacy, voter empowerment, and supporting historically black colleges,” said Malissa Williams, member of AKA.
Seven OGs won the first place trophy for their parade float. Founded by Don Brown, they are dedicated to helping children and the elderly in Huntsville and the surrounding area. Their motto is “Positive men, making positive moves in the community”. The OGs are a non-profit that sponsors events that provide activities for children, gives away school supplies, and awards scholarship funds to graduating seniors.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church has served Huntsville for more than 150 years through fellowship, music ministry, and giving back to the community. Their mission is to open their doors to all, to listen and love, and support the underserved through acts of charity.
Trail riders from Huntsville, Trinity, New Waverly, Coldspring and North Houston rode together in the parade to honor the decades old tradition of celebrating Black cowboy culture. A crowd of people lined Martin Luther King Drive and their children caught loads of candy thrown out by parade members. After the parade landed at the park, the crowd followed for a full day of activities and giveaways to commemorate their cultural heritage.
E&M Productions hosted their 8th Annual Barbecue Cookoff with more than a dozen teams competing for prizes and giving away sandwiches. The celebration came to a close in the late afternoon with attendees enjoying a softball game.
