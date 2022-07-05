Hundreds of people gathered at Kate Barr Ross on Monday to celebrate Independence Day with their families. Over 200 kids climbed the rock climbing wall and city officials were dunked in the dunking booth. The event was hosted by Parks and Recreation and staffed by several volunteers from Sam Houston State.
“We had a good day,” said Isabel Behm, intern for Kristy Wheeler of Parks and Recreation. Behm was busy most of the day signing up participants for the dunking booth and watermelon eating contest after the event was set up. Behm was joined by SHSU students that are part of the LEAP (Law, Engagement and Politics) and Morgan Robertson, intern for Old Town Theatre.
“It’s a great way to get out and support the city. To enjoy the day and the community while honoring our independence. I want to give a special thanks to the SHSU students who volunteered today,” said LEAP Program Director Mike Yawn.
City Officials also volunteered their time to get dunked by city employees and local kids. Greg Matthis, Fire Chief for the City of Huntsville also took a turn. Armed with water guns and friendly taunts, these two took things in stride as they were dunked for a good cause.
“I just enjoy playing with these kids. It’s one of the best parts of my job,” said Matthis. This was his second year volunteering at the dunking booth for this event. His fun loving nature was on display as he squirted the kids and employees who lined up to dunk him. Matthis was still laughing and shooting his water gun after dozens of plunges into the water.
Penny Joiner, Director of Parks and Recreation also spent an hour in the dunking booth, laughing and climbing back onto the platform for more. Her staff arrived at 9 a.m. to set up activities for the event. They held five watermelon eating contests throughout the day, with one young man winning two contests in a row. Tyler Pruitt was serious about winning, choosing to stand during the competition to get better leverage over his slice of watermelon. He was awarded a tote bag full of goodies for his efforts.
The pavilion at Kate Barr Ross was the main hub for crafts at the event, offering face painting, a balloon twisting artist, sand art, candle making, and leather punching. The playground was packed with children enjoying the day along with their families. Guests beat the heat with shaved ice and cold drinks from local vendors. A deejay was on hand, playing Classic Rock and top 40 songs from the ‘90s that kept both staff and guests dancing to the beat.
Families gathered across the road and in surrounding parking lots to picnic as the festivities came to a close. Everyone paused to sit and watch the fireworks display that is part of the annual tradition of celebrating Independence Day. The vivid explosions across the sky could be seen for miles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.