The Huntsville Audubon Society will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 5019 Sam Houston Avenue (Hwy 75 south) just north of Hwy 19. Its guest speaker will be Trent Shotwell and Dianna Kim, both Special Collections Librarians at SHSU who will be giving a presentation on “Huntsville’s Bat Colony.” Public is invited. You can check it out on Facebook, huntsvilleaudubon.org or contact us at huntsvilletxaudubon@gmail.com if you have any questions.
