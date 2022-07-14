Huntsville transplant Diane Holman began what would later become Huntsville Arts with a Wednesday happy hour she organized at Sam's Table in February. She's loved music since she was a child hearing her father play bluegrass each night. An artistic side she inherited from her mother also contributed to her interest in gathering these talents together.
“My dad inspired a love of music in me and my mother inspired a love of art, which I have also passed down. My son had a recording studio in Houston,” said Holman, who is a painter and sculptor. “When I first started the group, I intended just to make some new friends. I had moved to Huntsville and didn't really know anyone and that was my goal. I'm an artist and I wanted to meet other creative people.”
The tables surrounding the musicians at Sam's Table are now filled each Wednesday night for the open mic following the group's happy hour. Over 350 members have now joined the Huntsville Arts social media group, sharing information about concerts and events within a 50 mile radius of Huntsville.
“If you love art and music, you're part of our tribe. As a group, we have come up with some things we want to accomplish,” Holman said.
The group is considering opening a summer art camp for underprivileged children. Because such projects can be costly and involve taking additional steps to meet state requirements, Holman explained that she is working toward creating a non-profit organization.
Volunteer opportunities include serving on a “street team” to seek out partnerships with local businesses that could sponsor or offer space for music and art events. The goal is to eventually line up enough different venues and options for an art crawl. Holman said she would also like to work toward adding murals and street painting by local artists.
“One of our goals is to help make Huntsville a destination for art. This is a beautiful town,” Holman said.
According to Holman, the addition of new art galleries, antique shops and music venues is likely to increase property values and their uniqueness helps to attract visitors. Some of her own favorite artists include Texas painters Beans Barton (Houston) and Valerie Fowler (Austin.)
Holman said, “I would like to encourage people to become a part of Huntsville Arts. We can do a lot of good in this city, but it's going to take people. I volunteers for street teams, help with organizing events. I need people to share events. It's not just for the artists and musicians, but also for people who appreciate music and art. We can come together and we can form a community that can affect change. That's my vision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.