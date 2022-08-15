Members of the Huntsville Arts Commission met on Thursday, Aug. 11 to determine the recipient of remaining funds from the current fiscal year, which ends this month. Members voted to channel the funds through Friends of Wynne for a collaborative project with Main Street and the City of Huntsville to create a crosswalk mural at the intersection of 12th Street and University Avenue.
“I really think this project will enhance our downtown,” said Margaret Smith, Chairperson of the arts commission. Printed handouts were dispersed to the group that highlighted examples from the Georgetown Public Library crosswalk. A call to local artists will be the next step in the process, with final project approval through the arts commission.
“This project has been on our wish list for a few years. Research on appropriate paint products for the mural has already been completed, and the city is about to resurface streets downtown with new asphalt, which makes the timing perfect to include the art,” said Tammy Gann, Economic Development Director for the City of Huntsville.
“I’ve seen these in a lot of cities, and I think they work best when they tie into local history,” said Mike Yawn, Director for Law, Engagement and Politics at SHSU. “It will also enhance the walkability score of the city. Anything that enhances this score has a potential to increase property value.” Yawn expressed concern about budgeting to maintain the newly proposed mural.
“Maintaining murals is part of the Main Street budget. I will move forward to ensure part of the future budget will be allocated to maintain this project. Another goal is to renew easements for downtown murals that are already in place. These were initially 25 year easements,” said Gann. The easements are in place to protect them from being covered up by future owners or construction projects.
“We have big things planned for downtown,” said Gann. Future plans for kiosks in key locations around the city at the intersections of 11th Street and University and 12th Street and Sam Houston Avenue were included in her recent review of applications for community enhancement grants. The downtown lighting project for the holidays is in motion, with additional contributions that will expand the lighting further down Sam Houston Avenue.
Another topic of discussion was the upcoming HOT Funds workshops scheduled for August 23 at noon and August 24 at 5:30 p.m. Attendance is required for any individual or organization seeking grant funds from the Tourism Advisory Board or the Huntsville Arts Commission. Workshops will be held in the William Hodges building at the Sam Houston Statue and Visitor Center, located at 7600 Hwy 75.
Funding for the arts is identified as special revenue, funded by Hotel Occupancy Tax, with subsidy assistance from the city’s general fund for approved projects. The Tourism Advisory Board awards funds for marketing and advertising events that attract tourists for overnight stays in local hotels. The Arts Commission awards funds for supplies and related expenses for the creation of art based events and exhibitions.
Any non-profit organization is eligible to apply for HOT Funds. Specific criteria are outlined on the City’s web page at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/425/Arts-Commission-Project-Funding. New applications will be accepted beginning on September 1 if a representative has attended one of the workshops in August. Proposals for projects are scheduled for presentation to the arts commission on October 13.
At the Wynne Home main gallery, Sarah Dryden’s exhibit ends on September 17 with Dennis Hickman to follow. The next meeting for the Arts Commission will be held on September 8. For more information about HOT Fund grants or the application process, contact Tourism Manager Tracy Rikard at trikard@huntsvillletx.gov or Cultural Services Manager Sarah Faulkner at sfaulkner@huntsvilletx.gov.
