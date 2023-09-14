Huntsville Antique Show celebrates 20 years

The 20th Anniversary of the Huntsville Antique Show is this weekend, Sept. 16-17, at the Walker County Fairgrounds.
Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday and close at 5 p.m., and are open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Kay King, event organizer, said there was record attendance in 2022.
“Over 75 antique vendors from across the country are expected to attend the event offering a wide variety of unique finds,” King said.
When asked what visitors will find at the show, she said there are always a lot of neat things to see and buy at the show.
“Our dealers are small businesses that bring high quality merchandise and love what they do,” King said. “We offer an opportunity to support small businesses to shop for that special something in the comfort of the air conditioned main building at the Walker County Fairgrounds, beat the heat if it’s hot or keep dry if it rains.”
A few of the local dealers that will be at the show are Huntsville Junkers, Sandy Creek Mercantile, and Luanna’s.
“We have vendors from as far away as North Dakota and many other areas of Texas,” King said. Some of the items visitors can expect to find at the show are home décor, unique furnishings, re-finished/repurposed furniture, turquoise jewelry, collectibles, memorabilia, estate jewelry, vintage, antique tools, quilts, glassware, typewriter key jewelry, farmhouse, primitives, antique clocks, floral décor, pottery, vintage clothing, and more.
“No matter what your budget, you will be able to find something great at the show,” said King.
The show attracts many visitors from out of town and brings increased business to Huntsville.
The event has grown substantially over the years and has become one of the premier antique shows in the state of Texas.
“We encourage tourists to make a weekend of it and spend some time in historic Huntsville visiting the local attractions, businesses and the downtown area,” King said. “We hope people will fall in love with Huntsville and what it has to offer and make it an annual tradition of attending the show and spending some quality time in our quaint town.”
A little history on the show.
The original show was owned and operated by Frederic Morris until 2017, when current show promoter Kay King took ownership and continued the tradition of the annual Huntsville Antique Show and the spring Rusty Chippy Show.
“After a couple of years I added the Huntsville Holiday Market for a line up of three annual shows,” King said.
“We work hand-in-hand with the City of Huntsville Tourism Department and the Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance. Small businesses supporting other small businesses.”
Kids 12 and under get into the event for free with adult admission. Admission is $7 and is good for both days.
All vendors will be indoors, in the climate controlled building at the Fairgrounds.
King added the event will happen — rain or shine. There will also be a concession stand inside and free parking outside.
For more information, call 936-661-2545 or visit www.huntsvilleantiqueshow.com.