The parking lot of the shopping center on the corner of Sam Houston and Ave. I filled with trucks, vendor booths and families for an afternoon of fun last weekend at a truck meet organized by Cody Brown and Samantha Radke. Customers were able to drive up to fill their coolers with crawfish or park and stay a while for shopping, games and country music.
“I run some truck pages online. My brother and sister-in-law do all the crawfish so he just said we should do a truck meet with crawfish. It’s a fun day,” Brown said.
A bouncy house kept the kids entertained while DJ Keith Mathis provided the music. Sabrina Frederick was brought her new business, Loaded Tea Co. for refreshment. Chill Out Shaved Ice offered snow cones.
“There’s a ton of small businesses in Huntsville,” said Emily Dawson, who was working at the Color Bar as the event took place outside the salon Sunday.
“Huntsville still gives you a s small town feel but it’s not a small town anymore,” Dawson said.
Christopher French and Morgan Lightsey sat in the back of a pickup truck with a banner to attract hog hunters and promote the local business, Hogoholics. Katie Warriner had a booth for AK Kustoms next to Sydney’s Scents.
Patricia Fisher hosted a booth for American Scandinavian Student Exchange known as ASSE to spread information about international student exchange programs. She’s been working with the nonprofit organization for the past five years. Students currently involved in the program are from Spain, Italy Germany, Senegal, Tanzania and Jordan.
“There are about 17 exchange students in the area this year,” said Fisher.
Fredrick Woods and Liz Lamoureux showed up from Willis for the corn hole games. Both have participated in Battle of the Bags tournaments for the past few months. According to Sydni Bosse they hold weekly tournaments and leagues, and they bring the games out for benefits, too. She and her husband Cody started Battle of the Bags with their friend Justin Hamaker.
"We're starting our new league tomorrow,"
Mason Stone drove in from Humble to show off his 1931 Ford Model A, which he and his father and grandfather bought as a body and customized with air conditioning, power steering, backup camera and radio.
“We just came out to have a good time and eat some crawfish,” said Stone.
