Huntsville and New Waverly ISD move into spring semester with confidence

Following an unprecedented fall semester, New Waverly ISD and Huntsville ISD educators and students returned to school for the start of the spring semester on Wednesday. Learning how to navigate the pandemic by trial and error, Walker County schools are moving into the new semester with confidence amidst skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 in the area.
“We had a remarkably successful fall semester, especially when considering the immense challenges presented by COVID-19 for face to face and remote learning models,” Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “It is a testament to our district that Huntsville parents trusted us to continue educating their children through the pandemic, and we do not take that trust lightly.”
For face-to-face learners and staff at HISD, challenges revolved around health and safety. The district spent the summer months focusing on creating plans for cleanliness, social distancing and guidelines for those potentially exposed to COVID-19 in or out of the school setting.
“We learned that our plan is working, and with a few minor adjustments along the way, we were well prepared to educate Huntsville ISD students this year,” Sheppard added. “People are hungry for normalcy, as indicated by the significant shift in students coming back to school in person. We will continue to work closely with our families to ensure a safe learning environment for all staff and children.”
After undergoing an emergency closure last spring, the school year opened in the fall with 50% of HISD students and roughly 75% of New Waverly ISD students opting to return to face-to-face instruction. Since then, with minimal outbreaks throughout the fall, HISD’s students learning in-person has risen to 73% and New Waverley’s to 89%. Both districts expect the same going into the spring.
“I think it was a good semester in many ways – overall, we were able to have some sense of normalcy,” New Waverly ISD Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said. “I fully realize that statement could sound ridiculous in some ways – between all the changes, implementing online learning, trying to deal with a pandemic, etcetera – there really was no normalcy. But after the spring, being able to have classes available for students, having some activities and being able to see each other again were all blessings.”
The shift in face-to-face learning census was voluntary for some, as a desire to return to normalcy or simply realizing that online learning just wasn’t working for some individuals.
“I think that a lot of it had to do with the social aspect of it. It’s not just their friends, but that they’re lonely, they felt isolated and they would tell you … Every now and then, their writing would express that they were frustrated sometimes, they didn’t understand what was going on,” said Cathy Landrum, seventh grade reading and writing teacher at Mance Park Middle School. “A big part of middle school education, a big part of their learning process is being able to speak out and talk, ask questions and talk to the person next to them about what’s going on and they were missing that.”
For others, the return to school came as a district order for failing remote classes due to inactivity.
Landrum was excited to see over 700 students return to the school on Wednesday, noting that many of her students learning in-person generally performed better in the fall.
“I’m so glad to see them because some of those kids were just lost, they may not have the structure at home that they need to keep them on task,” Landrum added. “Some of them did great, it’s like they’re in the room, they’re just the kind of kids that have that self motivation, but most 13 year-olds, it’s difficult for them to sit down and take that initiative to get through things if somebody is not constantly on them.”
Having worked well for both school districts, the adjustment to remote learning and technology hurdles have certainly been an ongoing challenge to overcome. Finishing out the 2019-2020 school year with paper packets and limited technology, the school districts worked quickly to get tech devices and wifi access to each student for the fall, however, glitches still abounded, especially through the early stages of the transition.
“We realized that with all of our preparations, we were still at the mercy of some of our technology partners and that made the start a bit difficult for the online experience,” Hail said. “We still must learn how to make the online instruction stronger, and our staff is working on that continually.”
It’s new territory for both school districts to create effective online lessons at the drop of a dime, especially covering more content than usual in one school year.
Students entered their new grades having to relearn materials they missed from the prior school year, since closing in March. Some teachers spent the first few months of the school year reteaching the prior year’s curriculum, in addition to the present year’s, essentially fitting a year and half’s worth of curriculum in the spans of one school year.
“I believe we still have the challenge ahead of us of trying to catch up on the instruction loss from last year, and we are still dealing with the challenges that come along from a pandemic that still has impact upon us,” Hail said. “It won’t happen overnight, but I believe we are on the right track.
The spring semester is scheduled to conclude May 27 at HISD and May 21 at NWISD.