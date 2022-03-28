3-29-22 Huntsville PD.jpg

A traffic stop, Thursday evening on Interstate Highway 45 in Huntsville, resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of about 45 pounds of marijuana and a handgun.

According to a press release, Huntsville police officers, with the assistance of deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a traffic stop in the area of the 112 mile marker of I-45.

As the investigating officer approached the driver of the vehicle, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was occupied by the driver, Alvaro Ortiz-Beltran, and a passenger, Peter Bellos. As a result of their investigation, the officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle. During their search the officers located a large amount of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle. Officers also located a pistol in the vehicle. Ultimately, the officers arrested both Ortiz-Beltran and Bellos with possession of marijuana.

After placing the suspects in custody, officers were able to weigh the marijuana and found the weight to be 45 pounds. Both Ortiz-Beltran and Bellos were charged with felony third degree possession of marijuana due to the total weight of the marijuana. Additionally, Bellos was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon which is a Misdemeanor A.

A third degree felony carries a possible punishment of two years to 10 years imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and a possible fine of up to $10,000. A Misdemeanor A carries a possible punishment of up to one year in jail and a possible fine of up to $4,000.

“We are always happy to get drugs off our streets and highways, especially this amount,” said Kevin Lunsford, Chief of Police. “We are proud to have such a good working relationship with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office so that we can collaborate in keeping the citizens of Huntsville and Walker County safe.”

