FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. More than 800 people across the U.S. have been charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol that left officers bloodied and sent lawmakers running in fear, and federal authorities continue to make new arrests practically every week. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)