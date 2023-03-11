Longtime Huntsville business owner Russell Humphrey has thrown his hat into the ring for City of Huntsville Mayor in the November 2023 election.
The Mayor and four ward positions will be up for election, with filing beginning July 22.
Currently the Mayor Pro Tem, Humphrey will kick off his campaign on Thursday, March 16 in downtown, inviting all interested to join the celebration and hear a little about his plans for the future of Huntsville.
“With my experience, both in business and government, I fully comprehend the commitment I have made and will continue to make,” Humphrey said. “Infrastructure and budget management, helping Huntsville to continue as a business-friendly city, and protecting the taxpayers and citizens of Huntsville, are my personal challenges to conquer in continuing Huntsville’s historic leadership. My faith is in God above and supported by prayer.”
The kick-off event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at 1029 12th Street, next door to the Old Town Theatre. Appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. Humphrey said attendance is free and donations supporting the campaign will be accepted and appreciated.
As Mayor of Huntsville, Humphrey’s goal is to protect the city of Huntsville and its residents, just as it has been for four years as Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem. He and his wife, Tish, also a business owner, have raised two “very productive and successful businesspeople in their own right,” Humphrey said proudly.
“Tish and I have also supported the community through various community non-profit participation, and as leaders on Huntsville’s City Council,” Humphrey said.
He added that he is focused on both budget and infrastructure.
“They are a continuous and everyday challenge, but manageable,” Humphrey said. “I understand that with an inflationary economy, it is not prudent nor fair to over-burden City budgets, our taxpayer dollars, with unnecessary infrastructure. However, repair, maintenance, or growth cannot be postponed until years into the future. It is about balance.”
Further, as a lifelong businessperson, Humphrey is fully aware of the necessities of bringing new business to Huntsville.
“It involves serious investment in Huntsville by our new business owners. They should feel secure investing in all our futures,” Humphrey said. “As a City Councilman, I am also aware that new and successful businesses to Huntsville also increase tax dollars, making taxes a bit more affordable for all.”
Russell and Tish Humphrey have lived in Huntsville since they attended Sam Houston State University in the late seventies and early eighties. They have two married children, a brand new granddaughter, and another grandchild on the way. They are long time members of Huntsville Church of Christ.
For more information about Humphrey, visit his Facebook page at fb.me/Humphrey4Mayor or contact him at humphrey4mayor@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.