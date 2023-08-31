Huntsville High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs recently. The National Recognition Programs delivers underrepresented students with academic honors, which can be included in their college and scholarship applications. Receiving recognition means they are a top-performing student in the district.
Huntsville High School Principal Paul M. Trevino explained that students can explore their options and form meaningful connections with colleges, allowing them stand out during the admissions process.
Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded as National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
From HHS, the following students were recognized:
- Benjamin Hendricks, NRSTA
- Elizabeth Hanson, NRSTA
- Halee Vaughn, NRSTA
- Jovany Flores, NHRA
- Lourena Ramos, NHRA
- Luke Austin, NIA
- Mia O’Donnell, NRSTA
- Paetton Shook, NRSTA
“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said Trevino.
“These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during the admissions process.”
Students who qualify have a Grade Point Average of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more Advanced Placement Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latino, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Trevino added that students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year, with awards at the beginning of the next school year.
Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.
“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board Senior Vice President of BigFuture.
“We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.